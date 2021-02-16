By Keith Schneider

Circle of Blue – February 16, 2021

TRAVERSE CITY, MI –Intrigued by warming winters, researchers from the University of Michigan set out in 1989 to formally measure changes in the geographical distribution of plants and animals in the dense pine and hardwood forests of northern Michigan.

Their laboratory, the university’s 10,000-acre Biological Station east of Petoskey, had advanced forestry and natural sciences since the field station’s founding in 1909. Few projects, though, attracted the same level of attention as the migration research.

Completed in 1991, the study was heralded as significant in understanding the effects of global warming on living creatures. Ferns, fish, and mammals common to the southern mixed-hardwood forests of the Midwest and East were migrating into northern Michigan, some of them at a pace of 10 miles annually. Small mammals, trees, and orchids of the north that once were plentiful at the southern edge of their range in Michigan were rapidly slipping back into Canada, their primary habitat.

Three decades later the first-of-its-kind analysis now serves as a prescient preview to questions gaining relevance for human migration: will fierce meteorological turbulence cause people to move — away from danger and toward safety? Will people stay or go?

This is the first in a series of articles and broadcasts on the consequences of climate change in the Great Lakes region. Funded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation,the project is produced by the Great Lakes News Collaborative, a partnership of four nonprofit newsrooms that are exploring an essential question: Are Great Lakes residents and leaders ready for the stirred and shaken conditions that climatologists say we can expect?

The collaborative’s four newsrooms — Bridge Michigan, Circle of Blue, Great Lakes Now at DPTV, and Michigan Radio focus their work on the contemporary challenges that climate change presents for Michigan’s land and water, communities, and governance. The Great Lakes is now viewed by scientists and social theorists as one of the more ecologically resilient regions in the country. This project reports on how business, government, and culture will evolve to accommodate the climate-altered seasons.

