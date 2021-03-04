The Story of Water in Texas

WATER, TEXAS reports about the state’s vulnerability to a changing climate
and the government’s uncertain capacity to adjust.

A deep freeze confirmed that finding in early 2021.
The freeze caused power failures and severe water shortages across all of Texas.

The story of water in Texas is the state’s devout allegiance to the principle that mankind has dominion over nature. Climate disruption, along with booming population and economic growth, is writing a much different story of vulnerability — to nature’s bullying and to the government’s uncertain capacity to adjust.

Water Serves Length and Breadth of $1.9 Trillion Texas Economy

Growth in Wet Years, Economic Distress in Dry Ones

Border Wall Concerns in Lower Rio Grande Valley Diminished By Virus and Growth

Trump Administration Overrides Long-Standing Conservation Mission

Three Thirsty Texas Cities Are Global Leaders in Water Innovation

Austin, El Paso, and San Antonio Prepared for Growth and Drought

A Pause For Energy Developers Threatening Texas Big Bend Region

Opportunity to Protect A Way of Life Confronted by Oil and Clean Energy

When It Rains, Texas Forgets Drought and Worsening Water Scarcity

In Texas, dry years reveal a momentous confrontation as residents encounter the menacing consequence of runaway growth.