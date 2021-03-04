WATER, TEXAS reports about the state’s vulnerability to a changing climate

and the government’s uncertain capacity to adjust.

A deep freeze confirmed that finding in early 2021.

The freeze caused power failures and severe water shortages across all of Texas.

The story of water in Texas is the state’s devout allegiance to the principle that mankind has dominion over nature. Climate disruption, along with booming population and economic growth, is writing a much different story of vulnerability — to nature’s bullying and to the government’s uncertain capacity to adjust.