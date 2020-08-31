Water Serves Length and Breadth of $1.9 Trillion Texas Economy

WIMBERLEY, Texas – As a location for understanding the value of water, and a lesson in the consequences of scarcity, the five miles of Cypress Creek that flow through this active Hill Country town distill the essence of the role that water plays in the Texas economy.

Though it has miles of dry channel upstream, the creek’s permanent flow starts at Jacob’s Well, a famed Hays County artesian spring. From the dark blue hole that looks like an eye, Cypress Creek flows clear and steady downstream for about five miles before it meets the Blanco River. Along the way it encounters a popular swimming area known as Blue Hole, slips by a number of residences, and glides through Wimberley’s scenic center of shops, restaurants, and hotels. Land downstream of Jacob’s Well enjoyed a 25 percent to 40 percent premium in market value over land located along the upstream creek channels that were dry

In 2011, as the county’s population was doubling to well over 200,000 residents, and as the driest year in Texas unfolded, a research team from Texas State University’s Meadows Center for Water and the Environment arrived from San Marcos. Their focus was a novel study, completed in 2013, that is one of the most thorough assessments of the economic value of a small stream ever conducted in the United States.

Joining terrific data-gathering with complex financial formulas, the Meadows Center found that land downstream of Jacob’s Well enjoyed a 25 percent to 40 percent premium in market value over land located along the upstream creek channels that were dry. In some cases, researchers found, downstream properties were worth almost ten times — equal in many instances to more than $100,000 in the upscale Wimberley real estate market – more than upstream properties without water.

The Meadows Center study formally quantified what property buyers understand instinctively. The authors summed it up this way: “Home and land prices in the wet portion of the creek have price premiums associated with proximity to the creek. These enhanced values provide increased opportunities for property tax revenues, some of which could be used to help protect the creek and riparian areas.”

The research team also concluded that Cypress Creek was the most important natural asset and a principal reason that in 2010 Wimberley attracted 250,000 visitors. The creek’s allure was responsible for much, perhaps most, of the $60.5 million, 517-employee retail, recreational and tourism sector in this town of nearly 3,000 residents. “In 2010, the total direct impact of tourism in Wimberley’s economy highlights the role the creek plays,” wrote the study’s authors.

In fine detail, the Cypress Creek research illustrated the complex, multi-dimensional influence of fresh water in a small-town Texas economy. Though just a glimpse into a tiny region of a mammoth state, the study helped define the essential role that adequate supplies and harmful shortages exert on the economic well-being of all of Texas, a state whipsawed more than any other by devastating seasons of drought and flood, often occurring in the same year.