Big Bend residents went after the Trans Pecos pipeline, forming the Big Bend Conservation Alliance, a public interest non-profit, and taking their protests to the Legislature, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. They argued that the pipeline corridor amounted to an unsightly gash that would harm wildlife. And they complained about the mismatch that occurs when pipeline companies use eminent domain to do what they like and go where they want across private property. The protest inspired a documentary, Trans Pecos: The Story of Stolen Land and the Loss of America’s Last Frontier, which premiered in Austin in February.

The opposition had no effect on the construction or operation of the pipeline. It did, however, change how activists view their strategy. “I came out of it thinking what do we do now?” said Trey Gerfers, a professional translator who’s lived in Marfa since 2013 and chaired the Conservation Alliance. “Everybody has been awakened from the myth of the remoteness of the Big Bend region. That it’s going to protect us forever and ever. Nothing is ever going to change here. That fantasy went away. The landowners were chastened. They’re the king of their castle. But there’s a bigger king out there. He wants your castle and he’s going to take it.”

“The experience with the pipeline was a constant game of catch up,” Gerfers added. “My thought is why don’t we get ready for the next challenge.”

Dr. Harveson and a group of residents and other faculty were thinking the same thing when the Mitchell Foundation approached them and formed Respect Big Bend last year to better understand what needs protection and begin developing tools to get it done.

The project has time. Late last year the Apache Corporation announced it was curtailing development of its Alpine High field because of the glut of natural gas and the lowest prices since before World War Two. Four years ago the Houston-based company leased 346,000 acres in Pecos and Reeves counties, just over the border from Brewster and Jeff Davis counties, and planned to drill and frack 5,000 natural gas wells.

In another break for the Big Bend region the Texas Bureau of Economic Geology, a state science agency, studied the rock formations underlying the three counties and concluded they are not suitable for oil and gas development or fracking.

“You never say when with big energy,” said Trey Gerfers. “But it looks like we are in a much better position than we were.”

There’s nothing terribly unusual, of course, about rural regions anxious to defy the influences of new development. To some extent it’s the central economic and ecological confrontation in Texas and America over the last 70 years. Any veteran activist knows that preparing a response to the next development technology capable of extracting resources once thought unrecoverable is essential.

For his part, Trey Gerfers was appointed chairman of the Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District in 2018 to work on what he calls the next big issue: water supply and use. It’s a daunting challenge. Every frack job for oil and gas wells consumes as much as 400,000 barrels of water. That’s over 16 million gallons. The wells bring back to the surface as much as seven to ten times as much produced water as oil and gas. Energy companies now get rid of most of the wastewater by injecting it under high pressure into deep wells. There are 596 in Pecos County and 278 more in Reeves County, according to state records.

Water supply and disposal is a $12 billion annual business in the Permian. Water supply and disposal costs companies $7 to $9 for every barrel of oil they produce, according to industry figures. The Texas Legislature last year approved a new law that could reduce the expense by allowing wastewater from the Permian Basin to be treated and disposed in west Texas rivers. It amounts to one of the most serious industrial water treatment and disposal challenges on Earth.

The Presidio County Underground Water Conservation District and the two other Big Bend counties are avoiding that confrontation for the time being. Fracking is a considerably more distant risk. The Presidio water conservation district, along with the water conservation districts in Jeff Davis and Brewster counties also report that groundwater levels are high and supplies are ample.

“Trying to change how drilling takes place here? It’s not going to happen,” Gerfers said. “But we can understand it better. We can take steps to make sure we have enough water and know where it’s going. Let’s start talking about what we can do to lower costs, to make things safer, to make things better. We need to do something that’s more inclusive, that’s more positive. It looks like we have time.”