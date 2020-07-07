When the virus first arrived, the majority of the people, including me, didn’t take it too seriously, because we didn’t have enough information. Then suddenly things started to get worse in Italy, it was declared a pandemic, and the media started to focus on it. Here, the response was “stay inside your house, try to start quarantining and social distancing,” but that’s never been imposed.

Here in São Paulo, more than 10,000 people have died. The virus was brought from outside, from people coming from Italy or the United States, so there’s always been the perception that the virus is a rich disease, brought from people who can afford the flights.

At the same time, quarantining and social distancing are just affordable for privileged people.

Brazil is an extremely poor country; there are a lot of inequalities. Millions of people live day by day, in informal communities, and they need to go outside to get jobs. Staying at home is not possible. Quarantining and social distancing are impractical in the peripheries, favelas, and slums.

The politicians had to choose: do we prioritize health or the economy? And they chose to prioritize the economy.

But what happened? Jair Bolsonaro, the president, embodies a mixture of negligence, irresponsibility, and self-interest. That is one of the reasons why Brazil has all of these deaths and infections. The government spread bad messages, like “this is just a little flu” or “if you have a sporty physique, you don’t have to worry about anything.” So you have this mix of things: favelas, peripheries, where you can’t practice quarantine or social distancing, and you also have the rich who follow Bolsonaro who didn’t, and still don’t, believe it.

It is becoming really, really bad because it’s a mixture of crises: the health crisis, the political crisis (really strong before the pandemic arrived), and the economic crisis (Brazil was already in a recession before the pandemic).

The lack of response is making it a humanitarian crisis.

The health structure and the hospitals are overcrowded. There are not enough IC units, and the central government started fighting with the governors, adding chaos to chaos.