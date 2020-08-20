In northeastern Syria, pollution and conflict prevent thousands from clean water

Like other communities in the area, Kharab Abu Ghalib is used to oil pollution. Villagers have dealt with pollutants from an oil storage facility called Gir Zero even before the Syrian conflict broke out in 2011. The Syrian government had fixed the leak, but it began again after the conflict and pushed pollutants onto fields during heavy rains.

There is only one major professional refinery in the region, along with a few smaller professional and semi-professional ones. The rest are set up by locals where the crude oil is heated in unstable drum barrels. Villagers like those in Kharab Abu Ghalib often work in refineries because profits from agriculture are so low. Working conditions are deplorable, Zwijnenburg said. There is no gear, no protective suits or masks. Workers’ faces and arms are coated in thick, black oil smog.

“In one location where I visited, 14- or 15-year-old boys would be working, cleaning up oil tanks and such,” Zwijnenburg said. “There were incidents, people being exposed day in and day out to the smoke. People had crutches or wounds, which would get infected by the oil waste. Limbs were going numb. There were a lot of respiratory problems.”

Pollution follows workers home too. Crude oil and waste are tossed from Gir Zero into a nearby creek, which flows southward on the Wadi Rumaila toward over 30 villages. The river eventually becomes as black as the oil itself, so polluted that locals have begun calling it the “River of Death.”

Tea Blacker Than the Oil

Bashir al-Majdal, a school teacher from Al-Dardara, explained to PAX that his village used to be considered the area’s most beautiful and that farmers would irrigate wheat using nearby rivers. But now they avoid the rivers due to industrial waste. The village’s drinking water well was only 164 yards from the polluted river. Once tests proved the water was contaminated, the oil company dug another well further away. Yet, al-Majdal admitted the water still had a noticeably sour taste.

The river and groundwater are primary water sources for communities that are not connected to a piped water system. Those who can afford it will buy water from cities or towns, others will move to find fresh groundwater. But many have no option but to stay and risk the contamination.

Crude oil and refinery waste contain chemicals and heavy metals that are known to be toxic or carcinogenic when inhaled or consumed. In Al-Dardara, al-Majdal told PAX many villagers suffered from health problems, from cancer to skin diseases.

“In these areas, tea is the favorite drink, everyone is drinking tea, but it’s very important for the people what the tea looks like before you drink it,” Farhad Ahma said. After he had landed in Syria, Ahma began researching the oil pollution and interviewing residents with his colleagues at PÊL-Civil Waves. “The villagers were making jokes that the tea is blacker than the oil itself. It’s not drinkable, but you don’t have any other chance to get a glass of tea.”

PÊL-Civil Waves, the Berlin-based organization that partnered with PAX for the June study, focuses on sustainable peace and equitable development for youth, women, and society in Syria. The organization has several locations in Syria and among other projects, the team conducted numerous interviews on the ground with those living with oil pollution.

“In some villages, they have oil lakes in different sizes. Some small, some bigger,” Ahma continued. “The people don’t have the capacity to control their animals. So the animals are trying to find food and a lot of them are reaching those oil lakes and drinking from them. Even the grass around those lakes are so affected that eating it will kill them in one to two weeks.”