HotSpots H2O: New Research Finds National Reform Vital for Jordan’s Worsening Water Crisis

Nearly all of Jordan’s lower-income populations will suffer from severe water insecurity by the end of the century without immediate and comprehensive national reform, according to a Stanford University study.

The predictive research, analyzed using computer simulations, modeled Jordan’s freshwater system across a range of socioeconomic and climate change scenarios. The team found that introducing measures such as fixing pipelines, raising tariffs on big water users, preventing water theft, and implementing large-scale desalination could drastically improve Jordan’s water security for years to come.

Water supplies in arid Jordan were always precarious, but the situation is now approaching the brink of “boiling over” into social and political instability, said Jim Yoon, the study’s lead author and a water security and resilience scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

“Jordan’s unique role as a bastion of peace in the region makes these findings all the more cause for concern,” Yoon added.

Water insecurity in Jordan comes with the geography. The Jordan-Yarmouk river system, which runs along the country’s western border, has declined due to upstream diversions in both Israel and Syria. More than half the country consumes water from a dozen heavily-pumped groundwater basins, some of which have water levels that are decreasing by over one meter annually. Jordanians pull more water from aquifers than is replenished by the rain, while non-renewable aquifers are under threat of being completely emptied. As of 2019, groundwater in Jordan was being pumped at the twice the rate that it is being replenished.