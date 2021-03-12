Treaty Rights Acknowledged For First Time in Oil Pipeline’s Controversial History

An Identity at Risk

Jacques LeBlanc Jr. grew up fishing, learning from his father until he began his own business nearly a decade ago. His grandfather (Gravelle’s as well) is Albert “Big Abe” LeBlanc, a tribal legend who back in 1978 fought and won in federal court for the reaffirmation of Chippewa and Ottawa treaty fishing rights in the state of Michigan. Now, more than four decades since Big Abe stood in court, fishing is once again in peril.

A pipeline leak in the Straits, the segment of water flowing between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, could spill thousands of gallons of crude oil into either lake, with the potential to damage hundreds of miles of shoreline, according to the governor’s Notice of Revocation and Termination of the Easement. Spilled oil would cause short-term and long-term damage to the ecosystem and varieties of fish in the Great Lakes. Because of that, a disaster also would pose a serious cultural, economic, and ecological threat to Michigan tribes, including to treaty-protected rights.

For the Bay Mills Indian Community, the importance of water goes back thousands of years. Their identity is connected to the water and the land. When the Anishnaabe first traveled to the area that is now Michigan, they were advised by a medicine man that they must go to where food grows on water. They moved west until they found manoomin, or native wild rice, on water and settled down. According to the Ojibwe creation story, North America is Turtle Island. At the center, at the turtle’s heart, are the Great Lakes, where the Anishnaabe found home.

The story is also directly tied to the Straits of Mackinac. Mackinac is derived from the Ojibwe word mikinaak, meaning turtle. Fort Michilimackinac, situated on the south end of the Straits, translates in Ojibwe to ‘the place of the great turtle.’

For LeBlanc, the water has always been attached to fishing as well. When he arrives at a new area to fish, he will ask that the water take care of him and keep him safe, and that the lake provide enough for him to maintain his life. LeBlanc says he will never take more than he needs, never waste anything that he catches. If his gill net pulls anything other than a whitefish, he throws it back.

“Back when the population was smaller, in the 60s and 70s, around half of adult males in the tribe were fishermen,” LeBlanc recalled. “We’ve always been drawn to that because of our ancestral ties, the water, the fisheries, that’s how we sustained our way of life. The cultural component runs very deep.”

Since LeBlanc began fishing in his youth, he says the lakes have changed drastically. Fish stocks have been depleted, invasive species have moved in, and winters and water levels have been unstable.

Line 5 also has been one of the biggest threats to his home and the water for years, particularly with Enbridge’s recent history of close calls and violations. In 2019, a ship anchor struck and dented the pipeline, and independent inspections found the pipeline’s metal surface is corroding. Enbridge’s operations record in Michigan is weak. In 2010, an Enbridge pipeline in southern Michigan ruptured and poured nearly 1 million gallons of toxic oil into the Kalamazoo River. It was the largest inland oil spill in U.S. history and Enbridge spent over $1.2 billion for cleanup, plus nearly $200 million in fines and penalties. Since the governor’s revocation of the easement, Enbridge has filed countersuits, asserts Line 5 is safe, and vows to keep the line operating.

Scientific data gathered from the International Joint Commission in 2018 found that 15 spots around the Great Lakes such as Grand Traverse Bay, Thunder Bay, and the St. Louis River estuary would be particularly vulnerable to an oil spill, affecting wild rice growth, lake sturgeon and trout spawning, and coastal wetlands. Among other issues, oil is toxic to certain birds, decreases abundance in lake-bottom organisms, and can cause deformities and developmental delays in lake fish.

“What [Line 5] could do to Lake Michigan and Lake Huron down there would all but close that entire resource for fishermen,” says LeBlanc. “Then depending how they could manage oil runoff into Lake Superior, it could certainly make its way up here and have a huge impact. But even if Superior managed to stay filtered and clean, the pressures of all the fishermen having one resource to fish from would have a catastrophic impact as well.”