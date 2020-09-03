Recovering the Sacred

Hemenway had spoken with tribal elders about his work before he began repatriation in 2006. He had asked permission to move the bodies and what to do when remains were brought to the offices. But he wanted to understand more. Why were the remains turning up along the shore? One elder had explained to him that water is sacred, a great journey to the other side. We have to cross these bodies of water and our ancestors should be close to the water to make their final journey, the elder had explained. We always want to be close to our home and to our power.

Now many of the remains find a new home at a designated burial area farther inland, on tribal land. The area is undisclosed, a place far from anyone looking to dig up old “relics.”

The Odawa have a long and storied history with grave robbers. Newspapers in the late 1800s in towns such as Harbor Springs would advertise where to find “Indian relics.” The write-up would describe how someone could meet an expert who would take them along the shore to find relics, trinkets, and goods from the chiefs. Hemenway called these forays “organized grave robbing,” and digging up their ancestors became a tourist attraction. There was a fascination with Native skulls, he said. People would dig them up as a treasure, selling them for four or five dollars at the market.

“It’s bittersweet sometimes, I think,” Hemenway explained. “You’re glad the family is finally coming forward and saying ‘My dad did this, I’m so sorry.’ Resolve it. And that’s a good thing, that they’re not hanging onto them anymore, but at the same time. Why did this ever occur?”

Discovering ancestral remains is painful for the tribe. For Hemenway and Wiatrolik, the experience is draining. Sometimes the bones are a child’s, other times they are just fragments. People might think the bones are an animal’s, kicking them around or tossing them far out into the lake.

As more and more property is built along the shorelines of Lake Michigan, a lot of Wiatrolik’s work is mapping erosion areas and monitoring new construction sites to catch the remains before they are thrown away. Often the properties are on private land and peeking in on a site can lead to confrontation. Homeowners don’t always understand the tribe’s role, and they fear finding remains will halt construction or jeopardize the property right.

Wiatrolik recalled one situation in which a property owner approached her and said she had no business being on the construction site. She had to call the State Historic Preservation Office – a department the tribe has good relations with – and ask what to do, what are the rules here? Another time, the preservation officer before Wiatrolik discovered a burial at a construction site. The landowner allowed him to retrieve the bones, but after a couple days told the officer he wanted him out immediately.

A lot of these situations come down to education and awareness, Hemenway noted. The people who live and build in the area often have a better understanding of the burial grounds than vacationers. Summer and spring, when there is new construction and plenty of travelers, are the busiest times for the tribe when it comes to the remains.

To Hemenway, the erosion and the exposure of remains is inevitable and uncontrollable. What they can manage is educating shoreline communities and highlighting the tribe as a resource. The Great Lakes will continue its natural process, ebbing from high levels to low.

Yet, climate scientists note that the extremes might get more extreme, and the cycle might speed up.

“It’s not likely we’re going to have another one of these really long periods of low water, where the erosion slows down,” Norton explained. “Which means over the long term, we’re probably going to see more erosion because it’s during these high periods when the erosion is most aggressive and effective.”

Some homes along the lake now desperately want to put in seawalls to protect their beach properties. Hardening the shoreline is counterproductive, Norton said. It will stop the natural lake process. The sand needs to move onshore and offshore, especially in places with erosion. Ultimately, seawalls, groins, or revetments will kill natural beaches by blocking the sand.

Hardening in one place also creates a rebound effect, deflecting wave energy outward. Areas around the seawalls would exacerbate erosion along neighboring properties, causing more damage than good for the beach.

The best anyone can do is stop building and move away from the shores, Norton said. A lot of people understand the issue, but they’re stubborn. They don’t want to leave.

For Wiatrolik, it’s always painful to watch people continually build on their burial grounds erosion or not. It’s a human rights issue to the tribe. All deceased should have a peaceful place to lie. If property owners find remains along the shore, don’t knock them around. Our ancestors deserve rest, she said.