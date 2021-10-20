Three years of red flags

Childhood blood lead statistics began creeping up in surrounding Berrien County around the same time that lead showed up in higher levels in Benton Harbor water tests. Last year, 3.8 percent of children tested in the county had elevated lead levels, the second straight year of increases after bottoming out at 2.5 percent in 2018.

Elizabeth Hertel, director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said it’s unclear whether those statistics could be connected to the city water’s higher lead levels. The leading cause of childhood lead exposure is lead-based paint, and childhood lead screening has lagged across Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re always concerned,” Hertel said, “when we’re seeing children’s blood levels increasing anywhere.”

Testing is available through the local health department and at InterCare Family Health Network.

Following the high lead reading, city water operators began treating the water with chemicals designed to keep lead from leaching from pipes, and the state began providing residents with filters to strip lead away as water flows from the faucet.

But Rev. Pinkney argues local health officials who helped distribute the filters failed to ensure residents knew how to properly install and operate them. And because they didn’t go door-to-door to deliver filters and demonstrate installation, he said, many people in Benton Harbor continued to drink straight from the tap.

“You can’t just hand people a filter and expect everyone to know how to use it,” he said. “It’s unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the city plodded forward with efforts to remove lead service lines from the city’s system — something the state has now required every public water provider in Michigan to do over the next two decades.

Local water providers are expected to foot the bill for that work, making it a tough proposition for financially-struggling communities like Benton Harbor, which also often have older homes and plumbing, making them more likely to have lots of lead pipes. Mayor Marcus Muhammad told Bridge that about 40 lines have been replaced so far in a city with nearly 5,900 service lines, a pace the mayor says couldn’t be helped.

“The problem didn’t just pop up out of the toaster,” Muhammad said. “It costs money to replace (pipes). So to look at the city of Benton Harbor and the local government and say ‘Why didn’t they do something,’…that’s really not fair.”

Then came the second, third, fourth, fifth rounds of tests over the ensuing two years, showing lead levels above the state limit.

EGLE officials worked with Benton Harbor to secure a $5.6 million EPA grant announced in October to speed up lead line replacement while water managers tweaked formulas for the anti-corrosion chemicals.

Activists have questioned the efficacy of the chemical mix being used in Benton Harbor. Oswald of EGLE said it appears to be generally lowering lead levels, though some test results still remain dangerously high.

During the most recent round of testing in August, 11 of 78 sampled homes tested above the action threshold of 15 ppb. One hit 889, though EGLE officials said that extremely high reading came from water that had been sitting in the home’s fixtures, not the city’s water supply.

It was Benton Harbor’s sixth straight failed test.

Weeks later, Whitmer proposed sending $20 million in state funds to put Benton Harbor on a five-year timeline to eliminate its lead pipes.

By this point, community activists were fed up with what they considered an inadequately urgent response to the danger. Working with state and national organizations, they filed a petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, asking the agency to provide an “immediate emergency supply of safe drinking water” along with other remedies.

Only after that did the state begin providing bottled water to residents and announce a “renewed door-to-door effort” to distribute filters. Whitmer and legislators recently struck a budget deal giving Benton Harbor’s pipe replacement efforts a $10 million boost — half of Whitmer’s original proposal.

Finally this week, the state advised residents to drink, cook and brush their teeth with only bottled water for the foreseeable future, while the EPA does tests to determine whether the filters in Benton Harbor are sufficiently stripping lead from the water.

That decision follows concerns from the Natural Resources Defense Council and other environmental and advocacy groups about the efficacy of filters used in Benton Harbor. They cite an instance in Newark where the local water chemistry made it possible for some lead to make it past filters.

“If you cannot demonstrate that the filters are effective, it is all about bottled water,” said Cyndi Roper, the group’s senior Michigan advocate.

State and federal officials maintain confidence in the filters, calling the bottled water a precaution pending results of the EPA study. It’s not clear how long the study will take, meaning Benton Harbor residents could be on bottled water for some time.

“Certified filters that are properly installed and maintained are very effective in reducing lead concentrations in drinking water, according to the most recent science and studies,” an EPA spokesperson told Bridge in a statement.

Beyond assurances that their filters work, Benton Harbor residents say they want the lead gone, and fast.

Michigan’s 20-year deadline to replace the state’s lead pipes was nation-leading when the state passed it in 2018 in the aftermath of Flint. But since then, New Jersey has set a 10-year deadline. And after activists sued over Newark’s high lead levels, the city replaced every lead service line in the city in two years.

Most, if not nearly all, of Benton Harbor’s 5,877 service lines will need replacement.

EGLE officials told Bridge Michigan they’re working with Benton Harbor to expedite lead line replacement now that new money is available, but an aggressive timeline would take at least another 18 to 24 months.

Complicating the matter, Oswald said, is that many Benton Harbor homes have lead in their internal plumbing fixtures.

The state requires water providers to sample both the first and fifth liter of water coming from the tap to get a sense of lead levels in both internal plumbing and public service lines. Oswald said recent rounds of testing have shown lead levels from service lines declining, while in-home lead levels remain high.

During the most recent sampling period, EGLE spokesperson Hugh McDiarmid said, the three highest hits all came from first liter samples.

State officials say they are now seeking money to also replace lead-containing faucets inside residents’ homes.

‘It shouldn’t take a crisis’

Lead service lines are common in Michigan, with at least some residents in communities across the state getting their water from them.

Water providers were banned from installing them in 1986, meaning that communities with older housing stock are more likely to have lead lines.

The Michigan Municipal League has estimated there are as many as 500,000 lead lines in Michigan, with a price tag as high as $2.5 billion to replace them all. In some places, nearly everyone is connected to a lead line. Lead plumbing fixtures are also disturbingly common.

Residents in many communities where lead levels aren’t high enough to trigger state action are still likely drinking some amount of lead. Michigan’s current 15 ppb threshold is set to lower to 12 ppb in 2025. If that standard was in place now, an additional 16 Michigan communities would have failed the most recent round of tests.

“We need a mandate across the country to get all of the lead pipes out of the ground,” said Roper of the Natural Resources Defense Council, calling lead lines buried across the state “ticking time bombs.”

Some Michigan communities are pondering using a portion of their COVID-19 relief dollars to get ahead on that work, said John LaMacchia of the Michigan Municipal League. And spending proposals from Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders include money for lead pipe replacement. The infrastructure bill pending in Congress would target lead lines as well.

But for now those are merely proposals. Pinkney, whose community only received the cash to eliminate lead lines after it became clear residents were drinking tainted water, said Benton Harbor should serve as a lesson to lawmakers:

“It shouldn’t take a crisis,” Pinkney said, “to fix the problem.”

Benton Harbor’s next round of water samples due in December.