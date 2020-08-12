CHICAGO — Englewood, on this city’s South Side, is one of Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods. It is a district where the median household income of $20,991 is more than 60 percent lower than the city median.

Near its center is Action Coalition, a community group that serves as a lifeline for community members who bear the weight of desperate financial choices. The former parish house on Peoria Street where the coalition operates is where people in need sign up for local and federal aid programs that grant discounts on gas, electric, and water bills.

In a basement room where she assists clients, Ollie Raven, the coalition’s director, sketched the dilemmas that clients on low and fixed incomes face. “Which bill are you going to pay: taxes, mortgage, medicine?” said Raven in an interview with Circle of Blue. For three decades she has guided applicants through the process for federal energy bill assistance. “What is most important? Stay warm? You pay your gas bill. Need your water? Pay your water bill.”

On July 27, the Action Coalition began taking applications for a city program that provides low-income customers who are behind on their water bills with a path to wiping out their debt.

Clients recently have another option for financial relief, one that promises more than a discount. On July 27, the Action Coalition began taking applications for a city program that provides low-income customers who are behind on their water bills with a path to wiping out their debt. An initiative that Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced last November, the debt relief program is the first of its kind to be implemented for a large U.S. city.

The need for such a program in Chicago is understandable. The department says that customer debt has soared nearly 300 percent since 2011, a rise that parallels a spike in the cost of water and sewer service. One in six residential water accounts was past due at the end of last year, according to data the department provided to Circle of Blue. At the end of 2019, residential customers owed the Water Management Department $341 million in unpaid bills.

“This program protects our residents, ensures access to basic human needs and builds on our commitment to reform our government toward ending systems that are punitive for those who can least afford it,” Lightfoot, a first-term Democrat, said at the program’s unveiling.

A Circle of Blue investigation found that more than 1.5 million households in a dozen large U.S. cities owe $1.1 billion to their water departments.

The Chicago initiative is a first attempt to address a problem that is growing too large to ignore in some of America’s metropolitan centers. A Circle of Blue investigation found that more than 1.5 million households in a dozen large U.S. cities owe $1.1 billion to their water departments. City leaders elsewhere have started to take note of the burdens. In addition to Chicago, city councils in Baltimore and Philadelphia passed legislation ordering their water departments to develop debt forgiveness programs, mimicking programs that some state regulatory commissions require for electric and gas corporations. Philadelphia’s program begins in September, while Baltimore’s might be delayed until July 2021 at the request of Mayor Bernard Young.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which is exposing the economic fragility of so many Americans, is quickening the national reckoning with water debt, in large part because more people are falling behind on payments. Though no nationwide numbers are available, utilities and aid agencies have noted an uptick in overdue bills and requests for assistance. Louisville Water, which serves Kentucky’s largest city, has seen the number of past-due accounts grow to 12,800 customers, up from an average of 2,000.

Regulators and lawmakers are starting to respond to the need. The Illinois Corporation Commission required three regulated water companies — Aqua Illinois, Illinois-American Water Company, and Utility Services of Illinois — to set aside funds for customer debt forgiveness. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pandemic response bill in July that makes available $25 million to reimburse water utilities that cancel low-income customer debts. A maximum of $700 is available per customer and the debts must have accrued since March 1.

Advocates for debt relief say that these actions are necessary so that low-income residents can afford their water and not be buried by the fees, penalties, and service disconnections that are the aftershocks of overdue bills.

“We’re not asking for a free pass,” Rosazlia Grillier, a campaigner in Chicago, told Circle of Blue. “We just want the ability to be able to make things right.”