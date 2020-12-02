What the Biden Administration Might Mean For Water

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, the change in U.S. leadership will signal a clear break with the previous four years of the Trump administration, especially for environmental policy. How big will the break be? And what will be the priorities for water? Circle of Blue reporter Brett Walton hosted a roundtable discussion with three experts about what a Biden administration might mean for federal water policy.

Guests:

Heather Cooley, the director of research at the Pacific Institute, where she works on a variety of water and climate issues.

Anne Castle, a senior fellow at the Getches-Wilkinson Center for Natural Resources, Energy and the Environment at the University of Colorado Law School. From 2009 to 2014, Castle was the assistant secretary for water and science at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

Eric Schaeffer, the executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project. Schaeffer also led the EPA Office of Civil Enforcement from 1997 to 2002.