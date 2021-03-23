Turning Elsewhere for Help

What Cugini needs to do in Ishpeming is…almost everything. The sewer system requires a complete overhaul in the next decade, thus Cugini’s search for $10 million. For drinking water, the state is determined to rid systems of a public health menace. Removing lead from pipes and plumbing components in the next two decades, which is a goal set by former Gov. Rick Snyder in 2018, would secure a healthier future. But Cugini says that 80 to 90 percent of his system would need to be replaced under the state’s definition.

“With the amount of money it’s going to cost, I don’t know how we’re going to achieve it,” he said, acknowledging that infrastructure decisions influence household finances. “We’re trying to fight the dynamic of doing what we need to do but making living in the community affordable.”

Building, maintaining, and operating a water and sewer system is generally the most expensive item on a small town’s budget. Those costs are passed on to residents, whose water and sewer rates tend to be higher than their urban counterparts, which benefit from scale effects. The problem is that previous generations, when setting water rates, failed to account for the day that their assets would eventually become liabilities.

“The lifecycle for water infrastructure should be about a hundred years,” Cugini explained. “But nobody for the last hundred years has been collecting the money necessary to replace the water infrastructure. So now you’re at Year 100 trying to start collecting a hundred years’ worth of maintenance costs in order to replace the infrastructure and put another hundred years on it. And that’s kind of where we’re at right now, trying to figure out how to cover all the stuff that wasn’t done in the last hundred years.”

For instance, people in the Huron County community of Bad Axe (population: just under 3,000) pay $115.55 per month for 4,000 gallons of water and sewer. Rates are even higher in Ishpeming, where water and sewer for that level of consumption would be $138.64. Compare that to Grand Rapids, the state’s second largest city, where residents pay $60.69 for the same amount of water and sewer.

The problem of high rates and large fixed costs is compounded when the population shrinks and a large percentage of the people are low-income, says Jane Fitzpatrick of the Eastern Michigan Council of Governments.

“Our population continues to fall,” Fitzpatrick told Circle of Blue. “But the debt service is still there. You still have to pay.”

A lifeline for communities like Ishpeming is the Water and Waste Disposal Program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s rural development unit. The program hands out billions of dollars each year for small towns to replace pipes, install new treatment works, and build up their capacity to withstand flooding from heavy rains.

“Grants are critical for the replacement of the system,” Cugini said.

How do the loans help rural viability? “Without that infrastructure in place you’re not going to keep any type of industry or business in those areas,” Tim Neumann, executive director of the Michigan Rural Water Association, told Circle of Blue.

Establishing a rural economic base was the intention of the Water and Waste Disposal Program from the start. The authors of the bill that established the grant and loan program during the Nixon administration were explicit about it.

Sen. Herman Talmadge of Georgia, the chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry at the time, introduced the Rural Development Act of 1972. Explaining the bill to the Senate, he said that rural areas, if they were to grow and prosper and “move forward with the rest of America,” needed more than just credit and investment. They needed the right sorts of investment — and the federal government would be there to help.

“In addition, the new industry must have, for example, an adequate, dependable, and high quality water supply,” Talmadge told his colleagues. “It must have adequate waste disposal systems that will meet modern federal and state pollution control standards.”

In the nearly five decades since that speech, the importance of USDA’s Rural Development unit has only grown. Even as Republican politics are suspicious of federal spending, Republican-leaning areas are direct beneficiaries of assistance that keeps essential services functioning. In fiscal year 2020, Congress allocated $443 million for the rural water and waste disposal grant program and $1.4 billion for the loan program.

Michigan towns have certainly benefited. Between January 2008 and November 2020, they received $963.8 million in USDA water and sewer loans, and $307.1 million in grants.

“USDA grants are absolutely critical for our infrastructure,” Scott Kenney, Crystal Falls township supervisor, told Circle of Blue. “Without them, we’d be pricing ourselves substantially higher.”

The savings are a result not just of grants but also of favorable interest rates on the loans, which can be as low as 1.375 percent for the poorest communities. Long repayment periods that extend for up to 40 years also shrink the size of annual bills.

David Post, manager of the village of Hillman, told Circle of Blue that water and sewer revenue that the village receives through customer water bills is sufficient to maintain the system, “but if there’s major work, we have to go through USDA.”

Another pair of loan programs for water and sewer infrastructure are funded through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and administered by the states, which provide a 20 percent funding contribution. Those loans tend to go toward projects in larger communities, Neumann said, which is why the USDA program is important.

Acquiring a USDA loan or grant is not automatic. The funds are available to communities of 10,000 people or fewer. To be eligible, water systems must meet financial requirements such as the amount of their revenue that is earned from rates. But the potential savings are worth the paperwork, Cugini said.

Besides low-interest loans, there are other ways to save money on infrastructure. Take the $10 million sewer replacement that’s on the horizon for Ishpeming. There could be a technical fix. Cugini said that flexible liners that are inserted into a sewer pipe and then cured until they harden are an option that would avoid digging up the streets and depleting his roads budget. But liners are an option only if the pipes are not already too brittle and warped.

Are the pipes too brittle? The state wants communities to know that. Figuring out the condition of local water and sewer assets is the objective of the Michigan Infrastructure Council, which was established by an act of the Legislature in 2018. A sub-council focuses on water, sewer, and stormwater systems. It sponsors a tool for communities to assess their systems and chart a course for future investment.

“The intent of the Michigan Infrastructure Council and the self-assessment,” said Fitzpatrick, who is on the water council, “is to have communities plan when they should be making maintenance investments, so they don’t run into a situation where the infrastructure is retirement age and frail” — a situation that Ishpeming is now encountering.

Cugini applied for a drinking water asset management grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The grant would allow him to survey the age of the town’s water mains and investigate the presence of lead components. Most of Ishpeming’s water mains are from the 1950s and 1960s, but at least some date to 1935. Documentation for the older pipes is unreliable, he said.

As with many grant programs, there is more demand than supply. EGLE allocated $36.5 million for the program. It received 301 applications requesting $137 million.