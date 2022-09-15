A Path Forward?



The crucial step in the region-wide recipe for ending harmful blooms is pretty straightforward: drastically reduce the amount of phosphorus reaching open waters. As a respected farm specialist with so many allies that he was named chairman of the Lenawee County Farm Bureau, Tom Van Wagner is spending the latter years of his career trying to do just that.

Among the farmers who have turned to him for technical assistance and psychic support are Blaine Baker, who with his brother Kim manages 560 dairy cows, an equal number of replacements, plus 2,500 acres of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa on Bakerlads Farm, west of Adrian. Not far away, Tim Stutzman, another conservation-minded farmer, feeds cattle and farms 2,800 acres in Morenci.

Like Van Wagner, the two farmers are in their 60s, spent their careers expanding family farms that are generations old, and are known in the Lenawee County farm community as early adopters of farm practices meant to increase profitability and try to temper environmental risks.

All three also are pushing a big barge of needed change upstream. Every step of the way they encounter suspicion from other farmers not interested in environmental safeguards. They also attract criticism from environmental advocates for their roles as leaders of the county chapter of the Michigan Farm Bureau, which represents big commercial producers and routinely opposes environmental regulation. Van Wagner counters that because of their outsize influence in crop and livestock production, altering cultivation and fertilizer practices at big commercial farms is essential for limiting nutrient discharges from the land.

In 1996, the Baker brothers and Stutzman collaborated with Van Wagner to start the Center For Excellence, which holds an annual field day in August at Bakerlads to introduce a crowd of county farmers to practical marketing ideas and more environmentally sensitive production practices. Ten years ago, field day presentations began to focus on fertilizer, manure application, and techniques to impede phosphorus draining from farmland.

As managers of livestock operations, Baker and Stutzman have experience with the principle, advocated by Wagner, that applying less phosphorus saves money and doesn’t necessarily lower yields or harvests. Stutzman spreads manure from his cattle operation and liquid manure delivered from neighboring farms. He relies on a manure management plan that takes into account weather, soil, and crop conditions. He has invested in precision farming technologies that rely on remote sensing and multispectral imagery to cut the farm’s commercial fertilizer use.

The technology measures plant growth and soil conditions. It enables him to spread commercial fertilizer sparingly because the digitized sensors on his equipment apply nutrients to individual plants as needed. His techniques have reduced commercial phosphorus fertilizer use from 120 pounds per acre, which is typical on most farms, to 60 to 80 pounds. On ground where phosphorus concentrations in the soil are above 10 parts per million he does not apply fertilizer.

“There’s farmers here,” Van Wagner said. “You can show them how you save money, you don’t need to apply as much. They’ll tell you it’s a bunch of crap. They tell you it won’t get the crop. They say you got to have phosphorus. I can honestly sit here and say just because you’re low in phosphorus doesn’t mean you’re gonna lose yield.”

Van Wagner also is adept at nutrient management. He and Baker designed a subsurface basin to store two million gallons of liquid waste from the dairy during winter and then release it in spring through a piping network to fertilize and irrigate a 20-acre field. The system was built in 2007 with a $150,000 innovation grant from the USDA.

Baker’s manure management plan calls for applying two million more gallons of liquid manure produced in the spring and summer on hay fields. The subsurface tiling on his farm is a closed loop that directs drainage to an engineered wetland. Surface runoff is managed with 35 sediment control basins that are lined with small stones above drainage tile, and covered with topsoil. He says the systems work well. The closed loop prevents discharge and the stone lining absorbs phosphorus. Three years ago Michigan State University named the Baker brothers Michigan’s Dairy Farmer of the Year.

While Bakerlads Farm is recognized as more careful with its wastes than many CAFO operators, its practices are not foolproof. In 2008, after the subsurface manure storage was installed, Bakerlads was cited by the state Environment Department for a water quality violation for spreading manure on snow covered ground, according to state records compiled by Environmentally Concerned Citizens of South Central Michigan, a local environmental research and advocacy group. The most recent violation was issued in November 2020 for spreading manure within 24 hours of a forecasted heavy rainfall. “Everything we do is monitored,” Blaine Baker said. “Anytime we’re spreading we’re keeping all sorts of records. Before we spread we look at tile lines. Is it flowing? If it is flowing, is it clear or cloudy? Does it smell? And then when you’re done spreading you have to look at all of that again.

“We’ve had discharges. Once you get a handle on it you pretty well get them taken care of.”