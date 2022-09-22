More Phosphorus Not Less



There’s a reason for that. The number of CAFOs in Michigan is increasing. There are 291 today. That’s 257 more CAFOs than Michigan permitted in 2005, according to state figures. They are larger and produce more waste.

In 2020, for instance, the 14 CAFOs in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties – 11 dairies and 3 hog operations – spread 221.4 million gallons of liquid manure and nearly 100,00 tons of solid manure on 14,650 acres of farmland, according to the state. That’s a sizable increase from 2015, when the two counties’ CAFOs spread 170 million gallons and almost 93,000 tons on roughly the same amount of farmland.

In addition, CAFO operators are allowed to sell, give away, and spread manure on fields they don’t farm and are not in their “operational control.” Operators are required to “manifest” or document the quantity and location where waste is spread. In 2020, according to state figures, 85.3 million more gallons of liquid waste and 50,000 more tons of solid waste were manifested in the two counties. The total number of acres and location of manifested waste is not known. EGLE has not compiled records for manifested waste for 2015.

The same trend of increasing quantities of manure is occurring throughout Michigan and in the other Great Lakes states, all of which are contending with harmful algal blooms. The USDA spends $8.2 million a year on a research group – the Conservation Effects Assessment Project (CEAP) – to evaluate how well the more than $5 billion a year that the agency spends on conservation is performing. The research team is interested in soil erosion, whether farms are embracing more ecologically sensitive cultivation practices, and how much nitrogen and phosphorus drain from farm fields.

In March 2022 CEAP released its latest national assessment. It found that environmentally sensitive approaches to producing the nation’s food were being embraced by a few more farmers and that ecological damage was diminishing — with one important exception. The amount of phosphorus — especially dissolved reactive phosphorus — draining into streams was increasing. The CAEP researchers found that phosphorus applications increased to 18.6 pounds per acre on average in 2016 from 16.2 pounds in 2006. That’s a 15 percent increase.

Among the highest increases in phosphorus application occurred in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and the four other states of the upper Middle West. “The geographic separation of livestock from cropland drove a nutrient imbalance between the two,” said the report’s authors, “reducing opportunities for manure nutrients to be used productively, and creating incentives for overapplication of manure nutrients as a waste disposal solution.”

In July 2022, the International Joint Commission issued its latest assessment of progress in meeting U.S.-Canada goals for clearing the Great Lakes of contamination. It also found discouraging trends for phosphorus and algal blooms. “To date, there is no evidence of a declining trend in phosphorus loads,” wrote the report’s authors.

The Whitmer administration and state environmental regulators are well aware of these trends. In 2014, many of those EGLE staff members provided the technical details underlying Republican Gov. Rick Snyder’s commitment with Ohio, Indiana, and Ontario to reduce Lake Erie’s phosphorus load by 40 percent by 2025.

In December 2021, in collaboration with the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, EGLE and Gov. Whitmer issued an action plan to meet the 40 percent goal by reducing annual phosphorus discharges into Lake Erie from Michigan by 376 more metric tons. Almost all of it – 249 metric tons — comes from Lenawee and the five other Michigan counties that drain into western Lake Erie.

Motivated by work they’d already done to try and cut phosphorus, EGLE staff viewed a more protective CAFO permit as an essential feature of the basin-wide plan to curb Lake Erie’s algal blooms. The permit also would play an important role in achieving TMDL goals for other Michigan watersheds that call for sharp reductions in concentrations of phosphorus in streams and lakes.

But the permit EGLE ended up issuing in 2020 was a timid advance on three previous CAFO permits. In fact, it looked a lot like its predecessors. It called for storage lagoons large enough to hold six months of waste, with sufficient room to also account for extra water from storms. Farmers were directed to conduct weekly inspections of manure handling equipment, correct deficiencies, maintain reports, and alert the state to any problems.

It required farmers to develop and adhere to nutrient management plans, and report to the state the location and condition of every field eligible to receive liquid wastes.

Farmers were directed to apply phosphorus without exceeding the capacity of the soil to assimilate the waste, and furthermore to inspect fields and drains before and after applications. It required farmers to plant a permanent 35-foot-wide buffer along streams, and not to apply wastes nearer than 100 feet to any surface waters.

But the permit largely punted on the most significant facets of controlling phosphorus.

First, it continued to allow CAFO operators to pour liquid manure on fields already saturated with phosphorus. They were directed to stop only when phosphorus soil concentrations in fields exceeded 120 to 135 parts per million, depending on where they are located. EGLE staffers assert that is less than the 150 parts per million limit of previous permits. But even so, the new limits are six times higher than what growing crops in Michigan need. Agronomists agree that 20 to 40 parts per million of soil phosphorus is more than adequate to produce bountiful grain harvests. Field specialists at Michigan State University conclude that at least half of the state’s farm fields don’t need any new phosphorus applications at all.

And second, the new permit still allows CAFOs to spread wastes in winter, with some aimless new restrictions. If snow and frost are below certain levels, the 2020 permit requires CAFO operators to alert EGLE to manure spreading, and wastes must be incorporated immediately into soil. But the powerful weight of scientific consensus is that winter is the worst time to spread wastes, regardless of how it’s done, because frozen ground acts like a sluice directing nutrients off the land and into the water. In 2015, even Ohio prohibited spreading manure on snow-covered or frozen ground in the Western Lake Erie Basin.

In effect, EGLE’s 2020 permit reflects the influence in Lansing of the state’s $100-billion-plus agriculture sector, and of CAFO operators in rural counties. As with the three prior permits, the agency again authorized CAFOs to treat farm fields as depots for untreated wastes.