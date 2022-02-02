Coulter said that he sees his role to be that of a facilitator, connecting across disciplines and identifying new lines of questioning. “Science in a silo doesn’t work,” he says. The work on environmental factors has prompted many questions. Why does Nebraska have higher pediatric cancer rates than its neighbors Iowa and Kansas, even when they share similar agricultural risks? What is the interaction between nitrate and uranium, which is naturally present in Nebraska groundwater? And should the U.S. regulatory system, when looking at the variety of chemical pollutants in drinking water, continue to assess the toxicity of contaminants individually?

“Sure, you can do that,” Coulter said about considering contaminants one by one. “But another way to think about it is that when something grabs a glass of water, and it has all those different compounds within it, what are those compounds doing within a glass of water to allow one to be more bioavailable or problematic than it would be if it was just in isolation? And so we have to provide that data and not try to necessarily interpret it for people, but sort of show them, ‘Hey, this is what we found in this watershed. These are the compounds that are all playing in this person’s well. This could be an issue.’”

Coulter added: “We know these compounds are problematic. We may not be able to find something definitive for cancer, but at least it’s helping people to identify that this is something we need to be thinking about.”

The work seems to be moving minds. In Nebraska, at least, Coulter has seen a more intense focus in the last five years on water pollution. “I think for a long period of time, it was always about the quantity of water. Do we have enough? Now I think people are also looking at the other side of that coin and saying what are we doing to our water supply? And what sort of impacts is that having?”

The findings from the University of Nebraska team contribute to a larger body of research investigating the health consequences of one of the country’s most pervasive drinking water contaminants. Research on nitrate is generating limited but compelling evidence of acute and chronic health damage when the chemical is present in drinking water at concentrations above and below the current federal standard of 10 parts per million. It comes at a time when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is undertaking a mandatory review of federal drinking water standards, due in 2023.