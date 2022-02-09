Kevin Sonnichsen, the town’s water commissioner, is responsible for running the facility. The annual operating cost, including electricity and cleaning the filters, is about $550,000. “It’s a money pit,” Sonnichsen told Circle of Blue.

Creighton’s present could be its neighbor’s future.

Plainview, another small farm town, is a 15-minute drive southeast of Creighton. The town has two wells, one of which began exceeding the federal nitrate standard in 2020.

Plainview has been down this road before. Town officials had to shutter two other wells because of high nitrate levels. When that happened they drilled new wells. Drilling yet another well will be a challenge. There are few nearby places where the groundwater isn’t already contaminated. If a new well doesn’t work out, then a reverse osmosis system like Creighton’s is a possibility.

Plainview is working with an engineer to determine the better option. Jeremy Tarr, the town administrator, is preparing to spend a lot. “We know it’s coming,” Tarr said. “We know it’s going to be a big number.”

Tarr worked in other small towns in Nebraska before taking the Plainview job in August 2020. None had nitrate problems, so Tarr is learning the ropes as he goes. He reckons a new well could cost $2 million. “That’s high for a small community,” Tarr said. If a new well is a high cost, a reverse osmosis system would be an astronomical outlay. Tarr will know more in the spring when the engineering reports are filed, but he’s anticipating maybe $8 million or more. “I’m not wanting to go down that road,” he said.

A helping hand for places like Plainview might be on the horizon. A bill introduced on January 19 in the Nebraska Legislature would provide $10 million in grants to rural communities for reverse osmosis treatment systems to remove nitrate. The money would come from the state’s allotment of federal coronavirus relief funds. LB 1160 was introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart, who represents Legislative District 27, an area that includes part of Lincoln and its southwest suburbs. The bill is scheduled to be heard by the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee on March 3.

Nitrate levels in Aurora fluctuate throughout the year, rising and ebbing with fertilizer cycles. At the maximum, nitrate in Aurora is just below the federal standard, though the town did exceed the 10 parts per million (ppm) threshold in the summer of 2017, registering 11.4 ppm.

For utilities that do not meet the current nitrate standard, the treatment options unfortunately are “complicated, onerous to operate, and expensive,” said Chad Seidel of Corona Environmental Consulting. And there is little enthusiasm among town water managers and utility operators for lowering the nitrate standard because of the cost and difficulty of meeting it at 10 parts per million.

The most common treatment option is ion exchange, a process in which contaminated water passes through a filter that swaps out nitrate for another type of ion, like chloride. Ion exchange works, Seidel said, but it has problems. The process introduces salts into the waste stream, which are detrimental for downstream waters. And these systems require savvy, well-trained operators. Tiny communities might not have access to such personnel.