Streams of Migration – Special Frontline Report

As droughts wither crops and water insecurity disrupts political and economic stability, people are moving. The World Bank estimates that 700 million people are at risk of being displaced by severe water stress by 2030.

Today, Northern Africa has become a crucible of water insecurity, a trigger for migration as refugees flee an embattled region by risking their lives to cross the Mediterranean in tiny boats searching for safety and stability.

Circle of Blue’s Fraser Byers is onboard the Médecins Sans Frontières ship, Geo Barents, reporting from the frontlines of the world’s water and climate crises as migrants cross perilous waters seeking refuge in Europe. Byers is a summer intern based in Europe.