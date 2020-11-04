2020 Election Recap: Florida County Overwhelmingly Supports Granting Legal Rights to Rivers

Voters approved water-related measures in several states.

By Brett Walton, Circle of Blue

Residents of Orange County, Florida, voted overwhelmingly in favor of changing the county charter to give legal protection to rivers.

The result was one of a handful across the country in which voters endorsed new protections for waterways or property taxes that will fund water projects. Voters in Utah and Wyoming also approved constitutional amendments that fix technical matters related to municipal water supply and water infrastructure spending.

The Orange County amendment, which passed with 89 percent of the vote, applies to the Wekiva and Econlockhatchee rivers and other county waterways. It grants the waterways the right to be free from pollution and the right to exist. It allows citizens to file lawsuits on behalf of the waterways to enforce those rights.

The amendment was proposed by the nonprofit environmental group Speak Up Wekiva, but the final language was approved by a county charter review commission.

Chuck O’Neal, president of Speak Up Wekiva, told Circle of Blue before the election that the amendment was necessary because of a legal imbalance between industrial pollution and waterways.

A similar ballot measure elsewhere has not fared well in court. A Lake Erie bill of rights that Toledo voters approved in 2019 was thrown out by a federal judge for being “unconstitutionally vague.” The Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund, which helped draft the Lake Erie amendment, also assisted in drafting the Orange County amendment.

The Orange County amendment will also face challenges. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in July that prohibits local governments from recognizing the legal rights of the environment. That provision is being appealed by environmental groups.

