India’s Most Recent Cyclone Highlights A Worrying Future

When the lights flickered out and the windows began to shake, Arpita Lahiri sat in her Kolkata apartment alone and began to consider that she might die.

There was no mobile network, no internet, no electricity. The storm flashed outside. Lahiri attempted to call her parents again and again, but nothing went through. Are they okay? She had no idea. It was all radio silence. On the fifth floor, she felt her building begin to sway. The windows banged louder. Water from outside seeped through the walls and windows and onto her apartment floor. Blank with terror, there was nothing Lahiri could do. It was all a waiting game now.

Before Cyclone Amphan hit eastern India and Bangladesh in late May, the storm had gathered momentum over the Bay of Bengal, which was unusually and exceptionally warm. What originally had been predicted as a weaker storm erupted within the span of 18 hours from a Category 1 to a Category 5 monster. The storm surge reached 16 feet and wind speeds climbed to 115 mph as the super cyclone tore through coastal areas.

An estimated half million people were evacuated to shelters in West Bengal and another 200,000 in Odisha. 2.2 million were evacuated in Bangladesh. Though thousands of villages were destroyed, just under 100 people died, mostly from electrocution or collapsed homes. The Sundarbans, a massive mangrove area in the Bay of Bengal, was devastated. The self-sustaining ecosystem, which provides a livelihood for coastal areas and a cushion for high-impact disasters such as Amphan, lost over 28 percent of its forest.